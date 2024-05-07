iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) is Idaho Trust Bank’s 9th Largest Position

Idaho Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,132 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Idaho Trust Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $5,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 289,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,304,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $156.08. 180,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,313,310. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.66. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.97 and a 52-week high of $159.81.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

