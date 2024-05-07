Gavilan Investment Partners LLC Has $18.35 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Gavilan Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Free Report) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband makes up 6.8% of Gavilan Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gavilan Investment Partners LLC owned 0.16% of Liberty Broadband worth $18,346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Institutional investors own 10.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBRDA traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.60. The company had a trading volume of 58,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,288. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.08 and its 200-day moving average is $68.90. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.99. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $95.61.

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,096,013.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,830 over the last 90 days. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

