AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.350-4.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.480. The company issued revenue guidance of -. AECOM also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.35-4.55 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of AECOM from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.43.

AECOM Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of AECOM stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.16. 1,022,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,869. AECOM has a twelve month low of $74.40 and a twelve month high of $98.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 207.38, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.23.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.01). AECOM had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. AECOM’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Articles

