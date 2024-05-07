iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,689 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 172.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.98. 978,842 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.65.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

