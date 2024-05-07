Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 65,446 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 36.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,446 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.69% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $10,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 52.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 180,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,094,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,886 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 187.5% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HYLS remained flat at $40.81 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 66,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,997. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $37.78 and a one year high of $41.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.89 and a 200 day moving average of $40.69.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.25%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

