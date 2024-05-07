Idaho Trust Bank Purchases New Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Idaho Trust Bank bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 37,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,818,000. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF makes up about 1.6% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 24.5% in the third quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after buying an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 247.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,652,000 after purchasing an additional 53,978 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.88. The company had a trading volume of 335,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,240. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.46 and its 200-day moving average is $70.69. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $62.95 and a one year high of $76.22.

About Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

