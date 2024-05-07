NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CRO Sells $112,314.60 in Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) CRO Michael A. Werdann sold 9,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $112,314.60. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 79,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,966.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NETGEAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ NTGR traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 191,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,062. NETGEAR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.10.

Get NETGEAR alerts:

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $188.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.14 million. NETGEAR had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 15.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NETGEAR, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of NETGEAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NETGEAR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NETGEAR

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in NETGEAR by 52.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,664 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in NETGEAR by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,295 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in NETGEAR by 527.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,842 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

About NETGEAR

(Get Free Report)

NETGEAR, Inc provides connectivity solutions the Americas; Europe, the Middle East, Africa; and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Connected Home, and NETGEAR for Business. The Connected Home segment offers Wi-Fi routers and home Wi-Fi mesh systems, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, broadband modems, Wi-Fi gateways, Wi-Fi range extenders, powerline adapters, and Wi-Fi network adapters; and provides value-added service offerings, including security and privacy, technical support, and parental controls.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NETGEAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETGEAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.