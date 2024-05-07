Idaho Trust Bank Trims Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Idaho Trust Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,192 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Idaho Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 3,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $237.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,182. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.73. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $186.73 and a 1-year high of $241.38.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

