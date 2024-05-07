Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.94 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.67% of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF worth $9,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rebalance LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 32,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RWR traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.14. 145,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,245. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $91.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.26. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

About SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.