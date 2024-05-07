Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) by 68.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,968 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 3.80% of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF worth $9,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,725,000 after purchasing an additional 46,996 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $574,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF alerts:

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS IGEB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.10. The company had a trading volume of 51,250 shares. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $48.61 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.09.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1878 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.