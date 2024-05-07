Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO) Insider John Stephen Ions Acquires 777 Shares

Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LON:LIO – Get Free Report) insider John Stephen Ions acquired 777 shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 694 ($8.72) per share, with a total value of £5,392.38 ($6,774.35).

Shares of Liontrust Asset Management stock traded up GBX 23 ($0.29) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 717 ($9.01). 333,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,796. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Liontrust Asset Management PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 519 ($6.52) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 833.50 ($10.47). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 663.47 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 614.81. The stock has a market capitalization of £457.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,570.37, a P/E/G ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.27.

LIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.42) price target on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays cut shares of Liontrust Asset Management to an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.55) price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.

