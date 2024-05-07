ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC Makes New Investment in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 577,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,258,000. Liberty Global comprises 0.3% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.15% of Liberty Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Liberty Global by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 114,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 67,863 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in Liberty Global by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 30,782 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. increased its position in Liberty Global by 48,746.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 548,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,748,000 after purchasing an additional 547,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LBTYA. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, New Street Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In other Liberty Global news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total value of $216,549.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Jason Waldron sold 11,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.29, for a total transaction of $216,549.54. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,363,147.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J David Wargo sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $520,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 159,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,769,615.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 113,629 shares of company stock valued at $2,046,783. 11.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Liberty Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Liberty Global stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.96. 879,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,607,234. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 37.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Global

(Free Report)

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.