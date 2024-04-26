Bailard Inc. Sells 529 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bailard Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 11,970 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,479,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TEL traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $140.69. 640,031 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,193,845. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.06. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12 month low of $115.00 and a 12 month high of $147.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $43.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 21.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 21.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $14,367,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $159.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.50.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

