Bank of New Hampshire Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 74,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 20,754 shares during the period. Amarillo National Bank lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 156,926 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 158,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,934 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 10,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,257,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,040,031. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $80.06.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

