Bank of New Hampshire Sells 775 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Bank of New Hampshire decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,470,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,063,767 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.1% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 11,206,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,980,548,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,445,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,971,000 after acquiring an additional 33,773 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,106,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 164,788 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $792,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,520 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM traded up $2.27 on Friday, hitting $198.75. The company had a trading volume of 14,178,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,902,480. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $202.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $191.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $161.67 and a 12-month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.