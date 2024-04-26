Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,870 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RL. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter worth $84,288,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 71.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 794,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $114,513,000 after acquiring an additional 331,413 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the third quarter valued at about $24,890,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1,222.2% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 119,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,160,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at about $10,602,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.64.

RL stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 989,650. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.61.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.64. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

