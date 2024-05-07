UWM (UWMC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.26). UWM had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of ($114.58) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.14 million. On average, analysts expect UWM to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE UWMC opened at $7.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. UWM has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $7.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. UWM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -210.53%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UWMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UWM from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on UWM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

