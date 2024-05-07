Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.76 EPS

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.76), Briefing.com reports. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $668.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Masonite International Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:DOOR opened at $132.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.56. Masonite International has a 1-year low of $76.87 and a 1-year high of $132.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Get Masonite International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on DOOR. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Masonite International in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Masonite International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $133.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.89.

Insider Activity at Masonite International

In other Masonite International news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of Masonite International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $51,503.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,724,985.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total transaction of $34,075.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock worth $213,329 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Masonite International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Masonite International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masonite International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.