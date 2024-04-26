Bank of New Hampshire Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD)

Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,790,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 227,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,305,000 after purchasing an additional 19,240 shares during the last quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobart Private Capital LLC now owns 51,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,078,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 42,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter.

XSD stock traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $225.50. 29,307 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,555. SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $165.00 and a fifty-two week high of $241.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $224.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 1.87.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

