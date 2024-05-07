Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Stock Holdings Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,074 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSCE. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $249,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $254,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $743,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PSCE opened at $54.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.59. The company has a market cap of $236.55 million, a PE ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 1.95. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.53 and a fifty-two week high of $59.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

