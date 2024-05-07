U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $509,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 20.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 184,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,224,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 35.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after acquiring an additional 29,793 shares during the period. 1607 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter valued at $3,449,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 7.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,086 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $39.85 on Tuesday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a one year low of $35.53 and a one year high of $42.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.06.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Announces Dividend

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

