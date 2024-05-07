U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $585,000 in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 39,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blue Owl Capital

In other Blue Owl Capital news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.50.

Blue Owl Capital Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of OBDC stock opened at $16.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.93. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.88.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Blue Owl Capital had a net margin of 50.14% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. On average, analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.97%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

