U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,950 Shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 9,950 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KTF. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 79.2% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590,453 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,246,000 after acquiring an additional 702,779 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 6.2% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 824,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 665,819 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new position in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $3,803,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 299,354 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 38,393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KTF opened at $9.41 on Tuesday. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $9.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.81.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.061 per share. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. This is a positive change from DWS Municipal Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th.

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

