VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMH. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,103,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $222.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $219.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.78. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $121.81 and a 12-month high of $239.14.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

