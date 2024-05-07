Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Snap were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 4.1% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,267,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,666,000 after buying an additional 327,038 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,301,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,325,000 after buying an additional 245,555 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Snap by 0.3% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,091,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Snap by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,213,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,633,000 after purchasing an additional 21,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Snap from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Snap from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $16.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.02. Snap Inc. has a one year low of $8.15 and a one year high of $17.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Snap had a negative net margin of 26.99% and a negative return on equity of 46.62%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total transaction of $14,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,699,723.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $14,270,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 59,894,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $854,699,723.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Young sold 120,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.13, for a total transaction of $1,340,853.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,540,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,409,682.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,625,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,768,311.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

