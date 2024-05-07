Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ERJ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $19.50 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Embraer from $21.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Embraer from $21.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC downgraded Embraer from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $28.50 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Embraer in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Embraer has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.75.

Embraer Stock Performance

Shares of Embraer stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.77. Embraer has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $27.47.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 18th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.15. Embraer had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Embraer will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Embraer

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERJ. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Embraer by 19.8% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Embraer by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,525 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Embraer in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Embraer by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.65% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircraft and systems in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense & Security; Executive Aviation; Services & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, manufactures, and sells commercial jets, as well as leases aircraft.

