LivePerson (LPSN) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. LivePerson has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $95.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 47.71% and a negative net margin of 24.99%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $0.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. LivePerson has a fifty-two week low of $0.45 and a fifty-two week high of $6.41.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Roth Capital cut LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.58.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 374,835 shares in the company, valued at $374,835. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 374,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,835. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alex Kroman sold 65,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $33,572.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,047 shares in the company, valued at $61,223.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,662 shares of company stock worth $40,411 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies. The company offers the Conversational Cloud, an enterprise-class digital customer conversation platform, which enables businesses and consumers to connect through conversational channels, such as voice, in-app, and mobile messaging.

