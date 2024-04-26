Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD reduced its stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 948 shares during the period. KBR accounts for approximately 7.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in KBR were worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of KBR by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,526,058 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,559,000 after purchasing an additional 99,196 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in KBR by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 427,656 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,206,000 after buying an additional 54,623 shares in the last quarter. Custom Index Systems LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 212.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,276,000 after buying an additional 60,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP lifted its position in shares of KBR by 687.1% during the 3rd quarter. AXQ Capital LP now owns 24,400 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on KBR from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of KBR from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $471,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,989.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

KBR Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:KBR traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.78. 306,218 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,285,558. KBR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.37 and a 1-year high of $65.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. KBR had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 25.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.27%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

