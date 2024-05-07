ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.

ONE Gas Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on OGS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Friday, April 12th. They set a sell rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised ONE Gas from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $64.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONE Gas presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.56.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

