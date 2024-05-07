ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.700-4.000 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ONE Gas also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.70-4.00 EPS.
ONE Gas Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of ONE Gas stock opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. ONE Gas has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $83.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.65.
ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.27. The business had revenue of $605.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.77 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 8.63%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. Research analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
ONE Gas Company Profile
ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.
