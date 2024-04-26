Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Has $2.77 Million Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises about 1.3% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $2,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,484.6% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,599.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.51. 454,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,591,859. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.12. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $76.94 and a 1-year high of $115.26. The company has a market cap of $63.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.91 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.25.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

