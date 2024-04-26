Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD Sells 2,854 Shares of Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 293,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the period. Dun & Bradstreet comprises about 1.6% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in Dun & Bradstreet were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DNB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 7,260.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,797 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet by 51.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dun & Bradstreet during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DNB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Dun & Bradstreet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $10.30 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.09, for a total value of $100,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 69,048,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,701,292.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Dun & Bradstreet Price Performance

NYSE:DNB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.35. 1,040,079 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,488,358. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.45. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -83.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.68 and a 12-month high of $12.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.19 million. Dun & Bradstreet had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 10.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dun & Bradstreet Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Dun & Bradstreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

About Dun & Bradstreet

(Free Report)

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business data and analytics in North America and internationally. It offers finance and risk solutions, including D&B Finance Analytics, an online application that offers clients real time access to its information, comprehensive monitoring, and portfolio analysis; D&B Direct, an application programming interface (API) that delivers risk and financial data directly into enterprise applications for real-time credit decision-making; D&B Small Business, a suite of tools that allows SMBs to monitor and build their business credit file; D&B Enterprise Risk Assessment Manager, a solution for managing and automating credit decisioning and reporting; and D&B Risk Analytics, a subscription-based online application that offers clients real-time access to complete and up-to-date global information to mitigate supply chain risk, regulatory risk, and ESG assessment, as well as other related risks; Risk Guardian, a subscription-based online application that offers real-time access to Northern Europe information, monitoring, and portfolio analysis; and D&B Beneficial Ownership that offers risk intelligence on ultimate beneficial ownership.

Featured Articles

