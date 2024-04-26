American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Sold by Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent makes up 1.8% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMH. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 1,091.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,192.9% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2,540.0% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at American Homes 4 Rent

In other news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Brian Reitz sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,736.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $1,838,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 125,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,617,576.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,263 shares of company stock worth $2,212,078 over the last ninety days. 6.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMH. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE AMH traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.59. 582,070 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,779. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.70. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $31.36 and a 52-week high of $37.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.44.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 104.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

AMH (NYSE: AMH) is a leading large-scale integrated owner, operator and developer of single-family rental homes. We're an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing and managing homes as rental properties. Our goal is to simplify the experience of leasing a home and deliver peace of mind to households across the country.

Featured Stories

