iPower (IPW) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

iPower (NYSE:IPW) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect iPower to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.
iPower (NYSE:IPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). iPower had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $16.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $26.50 million. On average, analysts expect iPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
iPower Price Performance
NYSE IPW opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. iPower has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $1.45.
About iPower
iPower Inc operates as an online retailer and supplier of consumer home, garden, and pet products for commercial businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers grow light systems; advanced heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media products.
