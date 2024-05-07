Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO) Declares $0.37 Quarterly Dividend

Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REGCO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.3672 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.
Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %
REGCO stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.12. Regency Centers has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90.
Regency Centers Company Profile
