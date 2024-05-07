Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Announces $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th.
Globe Life has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Globe Life has a dividend payout ratio of 7.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Globe Life to earn $12.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.
GL opened at $80.84 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $132.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.
In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $179,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares in the company, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rebecca E. Zorn sold 2,320 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $179,336.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $790,006. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Rodriguez purchased 1,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $79.72 per share, with a total value of $119,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.51% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GL. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Globe Life from $125.00 to $75.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com cut Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.33.
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
