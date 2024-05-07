Keyera (KEY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect Keyera to post earnings of C$0.52 per share for the quarter.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The firm had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 6.01%.

Keyera Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at C$34.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$34.58 and its 200-day moving average is C$33.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of C$29.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$35.97.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$32.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.67.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

