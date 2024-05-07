TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) PT Lowered to $36.00

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Down 7.2 %

THS opened at $34.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.04 and its 200-day moving average is $39.56. TreeHouse Foods has a one year low of $33.28 and a one year high of $55.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.40 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The business had revenue of $820.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TreeHouse Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $48,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 78,600.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

