Integral Ad Science’s (IAS) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Benchmark

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS)'s stock had its "hold" rating restated by Benchmark in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

IAS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ IAS opened at $9.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 249.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86. Integral Ad Science has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.27 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.83% and a net margin of 1.53%. Integral Ad Science’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Integral Ad Science will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total transaction of $32,532.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 120,195 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.71, for a total value of $63,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 230,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,922.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Alexis Gil II sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $32,532.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 120,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,082 shares of company stock valued at $669,508 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 780,469 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,494,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,287,000 after buying an additional 214,693 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 9.9% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,969,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,604,000 after acquiring an additional 268,310 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 605.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,740,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,429,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Integral Ad Science by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,377,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,212,000 after buying an additional 222,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.



Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

