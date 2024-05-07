Arcutis Biotherapeutics (ARQT) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) is set to announce its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.08). Arcutis Biotherapeutics had a negative net margin of 439.79% and a negative return on equity of 294.85%. The company had revenue of $13.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Arcutis Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ARQT stock opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.00. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 7.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

ARQT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price (up previously from $8.00) on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.56.

In other Arcutis Biotherapeutics news, insider Masaru Matsuda sold 3,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total value of $41,811.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,514.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

