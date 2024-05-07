Waters (NYSE:WAT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.76. The company issued revenue guidance of down 4.5-6.5% yr/yr to ~$692.8-707.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $729.41 million. Waters also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.75-12.05 EPS.
Waters Stock Performance
Waters stock opened at $319.86 on Tuesday. Waters has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $363.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $333.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 0.98.
Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.50 million. Waters had a return on equity of 81.30% and a net margin of 21.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waters will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at Waters
In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.54, for a total transaction of $177,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at $799,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.
About Waters
Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.
