Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) is Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s 9th Largest Position

Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD decreased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,405 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. makes up 3.0% of Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD owned approximately 0.10% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $6,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 19,900 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,297 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 21.5% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 9,541 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 152,262 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 2,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEVI traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.25. The company had a trading volume of 770,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,586,129. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.19 and its 200-day moving average is $16.79. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $12.41 and a 52 week high of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Levi Strauss & Co. ( NYSE:LEVI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 3rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.84%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.56.

In other news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Bradley J. Haas sold 23,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $461,050.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Layney sold 15,894 shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $270,515.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,785.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 254,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,171,845 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

