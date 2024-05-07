Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter. Amtech Systems has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. Amtech Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.15% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Amtech Systems Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of Amtech Systems stock opened at $4.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.99. Amtech Systems has a 52 week low of $3.37 and a 52 week high of $11.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StockNews.com raised shares of Amtech Systems from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor and Material and Substrate segments.

