Amalgamated Bank Has $5.56 Million Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 231,909 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,476 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Exelixis worth $5,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 19,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $461,112.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,229.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Edward Johnson purchased 190,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXEL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays downgraded shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

Exelixis stock opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

