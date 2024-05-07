Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMRGet Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $9.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.61 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 46.22%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $17.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE AMR opened at $296.40 on Tuesday. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 1 year low of $132.72 and a 1 year high of $452.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $334.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $324.80.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $381.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th.

In related news, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $193,263,637.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Alpha Metallurgical Resources news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 6,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.71, for a total value of $2,450,807.59. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,720 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,291.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth S. Courtis sold 22,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.81, for a total transaction of $6,904,673.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 638,234 shares in the company, valued at $193,263,637.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,971 shares of company stock worth $55,479,986. 16.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

