Sally Beauty (SBH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect Sally Beauty to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of SBH stock opened at $10.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.49. Sally Beauty has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $13.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.42.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on SBH. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Sally Beauty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.