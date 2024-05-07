Phunware (PHUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $6.92 on Tuesday. Phunware has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.81.

Get Phunware alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHUN has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Phunware to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Phunware from $75.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Phunware in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Phunware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include mobile software and application transaction solutions comprise integration of software development kit (SDK) licenses, which consists of analytics that offers data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging, which enables brands to send messages; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services, such as mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phunware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phunware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.