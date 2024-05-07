The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Receives $74.47 Average PT from Analysts

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.47.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SCHW. Barclays upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total transaction of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,522,038.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $348,439.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 29,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $2,033,389.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 514,459 shares of company stock valued at $36,371,155. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at $31,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SCHW opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

