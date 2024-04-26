The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Stake Raised by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire increased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 153,630 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,743 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 628.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,993 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 750,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,299,000 after buying an additional 115,988 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

NYSE:WMB traded down $0.30 on Friday, reaching $39.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,215,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,955,917. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.27 and a 1-year high of $39.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $47.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.85.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

