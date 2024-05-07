7,326 Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Williams Companies by 35.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 55.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,900,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $165,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,677 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,105,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $143,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,452 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Williams Companies by 292.5% in the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,712,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $57,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,872 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.22.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Williams Companies stock opened at $38.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.27 and a 1 year high of $39.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a net margin of 29.22% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

