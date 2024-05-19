First Eagle Investment Management LLC Has $8.44 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

First Eagle Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,329 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Generac worth $8,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNRC. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. OTR Global upgraded Generac from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their price objective on Generac from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.40.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $144.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.04 and a 200 day moving average of $121.67. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 39.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $156.95.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $889.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.60 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 5.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Generac news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,512 shares in the company, valued at $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nam Tran Nguyen sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $76,740.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,611.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.95, for a total transaction of $699,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,175,421.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,546 shares of company stock worth $1,411,190. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

